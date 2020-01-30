EPHRATA - A portion of the Ephrata community is likely raising their glasses to a new business that will revive the building formerly occupied by Wendy’s Steakhouse on Division Avenue in Ephrata.
Owned by Mary and Alex Nickel of Ephrata, Diesel’s Pub is expected to open during the third week of February. The pub is named after Mary’s dog, Diesel, whom she rescued from the pound a few years ago. Nickels say their new to the bar business. Mary says she’s a former Nursing Home Administrator who left to pursue the dream she and her husband had for many years.
“I love building relationships with people and wanted a job that allows me to foster that. I also want to create an atmosphere of what I want when I go out, which is a home away from home,” Mary told iFIBER ONE News.
The drinking establishment will serve food such as: burgers, sandwiches, soups, salads, fried seafood and appetizers. The bar also features an arcade, board games and retro video gaming.
Signs for the pub will be erected on Feb. 1.
After it opens, the pub’s hours of operation will be Tues - Thurs 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.
Nothing wrong with that.
