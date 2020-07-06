QUINCY - A well-known retailer is coming to the city of Quincy. City officials say Dollar Tree, a dollar store, will open its doors at the end of July.
Carl Worley of the city’s planning department says the retailer will occupy half of the 37,000+ sq. ft. building.
The city says a grocery store chain is currently pushing to move into the other half of the building, but it could not disclose who.
Worley says Quincy’s Dollar Tree is expected to open July 31, 2020.
The Dollar Tree will be situated at 814 13th Avenue Southwest.
