EAST WENATCHEE - Washington state’s newest specialty license plate will be available for purchase on July 1.
The automotive licensing sign is the brainchild of State Representative Brad Hawkins of East Wenatchee and the Washington State Apple Commission.
The new plates will be available for purchase via the Department of Licensing website and proceeds from sales will benefit the Wenatchee-based Washington Apple Education Foundation.
Last year, the Washington Apple Commission hatched the idea as a way to pay tribute to the state’s apple industry. The Senator Brad Hawkins-sponsored bill received widespread support which the legislature passed and was signed into law by the governor last March. T
he plate will set you back $77.25. For each sale and renewal, the Washington Apple Education Foundation gets $28. Funds collected by WAEF will support scholarships and student outreach programs.
(1) comment
wonderful...
