A report released by Washington’s health department of Friday states that the transmission of COVID-19 is slowing due to increased use of face masks and social distancing.
The report highlighted the fact that, for the first time, Washington’s reproductive number is below ‘1,’ indicating that the number of people transmitting coronavirus is going down.
An earlier report publishing similar data showed the eastern Washington reproductive number at ‘1.08,’ it is now at ‘.78.’
However, the report acknowledges an increase in cases in those older than 40 years of age across the whole state.
In western Washington, the transmission rate is still high with the reproductive number sitting at ‘1.12.’
The full report can be read here.
(1) comment
Didn't "they" just say a few days ago or week ago that the numbers were rising even though masks and social distancing were better than before??
Now they are saying how the numbers dropping??[rolleyes][rolleyes][rolleyes][rolleyes]
I know it's because I went outside this morning and spit 3 feet while dropping on 3 toes..
I think they are just wanting to see whatever numbers they want to see.
