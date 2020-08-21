MOSES LAKE - New student registration for fall classes in the Moses Lake School District begins Monday, Aug. 24.
Parents and students will have three learning options to choose from: on-campus learning, blended learning, or online-only learning.
All Moses Lake school offices, including the Learning Services Center, will be open to assist with registration Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Facial coverings will be required.
To learn more about the Moses Lake School District and its three learning options, go to www.mlsd161.org/enroll/.
