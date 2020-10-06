MOSES LAKE - On Tuesday, iFIBER ONE News learned that a new tenant appears to be seriously considering setting up shop in the building formerly occupied by Payless Shoes in Moses Lake. The building is located at 1034 N. Stratford Rd. near SR 17 on the north side of the city. The managing real estate firm representing the property is NAI Black out of Spokane.
Broker Chris Bell issued the following statement to iFIBER ONE News Tuesday evening:
“I can’t comment on negotiations with any prospective tenants, but we are trying to finalize a deal with a strong, national brand.”
An indication that the prospective tenant is T-Mobile after it was discovered that the Bellevue-based company posted a job listing for a Mobile Associate for the 1034 N. Stratford Rd. location.
(1) comment
T mobile sucks
