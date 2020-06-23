On Monday, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association released its outline on how it will allow K-12 athletic activities to proceed in the upcoming school year.
After reviewing the 15-page guideline, it appears that football has the greatest chance of being nixed in the fall.
According to the WIAA, football, wrestling and cheer/dance with stunting events are considered as “high-risk” sports. Based on the information in the outline, “high-risk” athletic practices and competition will not be allowed until a county is no longer under the phased restrictions enforced by Washington’s Stay Home-Stay Safe order.
“Low risk” sporting events like cross-country, swimming, golf, weightlifting and competitive dance/drill with no stunting are allowed to resume under Phase 3.
Moderate Risk sports such as: Basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, soccer, gymnastics, tennis, swimming relays, pole vault, high jump, long jump, bowling, and 7-on-7 football would under the Phase 4 plan. The WIAA says the majority of moderate risk sports could be classified as lower risk if equipment can be sufficiently cleaned between competitors.
Prior to practices, workouts and competitions, all coaches and players will be required to undergo screenings that include temperature checks. The WIAA states that coaches and athletes “should wear cloth masks;” medical masks and face shields will not be allowed.
WIAA also asserted that it will not allow pre-game or post-game handshakes, high-fives, or fist bumps. Physical distancing must be adhered to on the sidelines as well.
The WIAA asks that athletic departments group people into ‘tiers’ from essential to non-essential and decide which tiers will be allowed at an event:
1. Tier 1 (Essential): Athletes, coaches, officials, event staff, medical staff, security
2. Tier 2 (Preferred): Media
3. Tier 3 (Non-essential): Spectators, vendors
Only Tier 1 and 2 personnel will be allowed at events until restrictions on mass gatherings are lifted.
WIAA officials also stated that teams need to be prepared for long-term forfeiture if their school was to close due to an outbreak.
To read the WIAA’s return-to-athletics memorandum, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.