EPHRATA – Rules for fireworks on New Year’s Eve vary across north-central Washington.
State law allows for firework use from 6 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1.
The use of fireworks is allowed in unincorporated Grant County and follows state law.
Firework laws throughout Grant County:
Moses Lake and Quincy has a complete ban on fireworks use
Ephrata bans the use of aerial fireworks but allows “safe and sane” fireworks and fireworks are allowed until 12:15 a.m.
Soap Lake follows state law except there is no use of aerial fireworks.
Every other Grant County city follows state law.
Chelan County has a complete ban on fireworks, except for Chelan and Leavenworth, which both follow state law.
In Douglas County, unincorporated parts of the county follow state law, along with Bridgeport, East Wenatchee, Rock Island and Waterville. Fireworks are banned in Coulee Dam and Mansfield.
Adams County follows state law. Fireworks are banned in Ritzville.
FIREWORKS BANNED statewide include:
- Fire crackers
- Missiles
- Rockets
- Bottle rockets
- Altered fireworks
- M-80s or “Cherry” bombs
- M-100s and larger
