WASHINGTON D.C. - Congress was abruptly sent into recess Tuesday afternoon as a tumultuous situation involving Trump-backing protesters tried to stop the electoral vote certification of the next president of the United States. Lawmakers and capitol staff were evacuated and moved to undisclosed locations for safety reasons. Democratic Congresswoman Kim Schrier of Washington’s 8th Congressional District, which includes Chelan County, updated the public on the status of her own situation as the chaos unfolded.
“Thank you to everyone asking about my safety. I am safe. I am VERY worried about the state of our country, and flabbergasted that our president has not put a stop to this. I am also worried about the health and safety of the Capitol Police, and thank them for their service.”
Washington’s 4th District Republican Congressman Dan Newhouse tweeted the following:
“I wholeheartedly condemn this violence. This is not who we are, and this needs to stop immediately.”
Homeland Security, Secret Service, and Federal Protective Service agents, along with the National Guard, are arriving at the U.S. Capitol to diffuse the situation.