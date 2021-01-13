WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse says he will support articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump following the violence last week at the Capitol.
“Last week, hateful and un-American extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol, attacking both the structural embodiment of our Republic and the values we promote as citizens of this great nation,” Newhouse, R-WA, said in a state Wednesday morning. “This violent mob, intent on disturbing the constitutional duties of Congress, resulted in the tragic loss of American lives, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer. The mob was inflamed by the language and misinformation of the President of the United States.”
Newhouse added “turning a blind eye to this brutal assault” is not an option.
“A vote against this impeachment is a vote to validate the unacceptable violence we witnessed in our nation’s capital,” Newhouse stated. “It is also a vote to condone President Trump’s inaction. He did not strongly condemn the attack nor did he call in reinforcements when our officers were overwhelmed. Our country needed and leader, and President Trump failed to fulfill his oath of office.”