WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congressional representatives of north central Washington spoke out in favor and against the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump this week. On Wednesday, the U.S. House impeached the president for Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress. Trump is charged with abusing the power of his office by enlisting a foreign government to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election.
Fourth District Congressman Dan Newhouse (R), the representative of Grant and Adams counties, released the following statement:
“Impeachment is one of the most serious responsibilities afforded to Congress, and that sobering responsibility has not been lost on me,” said Rep. Newhouse. “I believe – especially when it comes to charging a President with the articles of impeachment – Members must focus on the facts presented. House Democrats failed to present fact-based evidence of high crimes or misdemeanors committed by President Trump. For this reason, I voted against both articles of impeachment.”
Rep. Newhouse continued, “It is a shame that these partisan, politically-motivated proceedings set a dangerous precedent of passing articles of impeachment based on hearsay, inference, and political disagreement. While Democrats have worked to reverse the results of the 2016 election, President Trump and Republicans have continued to work on behalf of American families. As the Senate conducts their trial, I will hope they will move swiftly and competently, focusing on the facts instead of politics, and provide fair, transparent proceedings.”
On the other side of the aisle is 8th District Congresswoman Kim Schrier (D), the Wenatchee Valley’s congressional leader. Schrier admitted to voting in favor of impeaching President Trump.
“I did not come to congress to impeach a president, but evidence is evidence and a balance of powers is fundamental to our democracy,” Schrier said at the U.S. House Floor podium. “Impeachment is the only remedy.”
Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate will commence in January where it will be decided if America’s commander-in-chief is removed from the oval office.
What's with "Schrier admitted to voting in favor of impeaching President Trump"? How about "Schrier proudly proclaimed that she had voted in favor of impeaching President Trump"? We admit to crimes. Impeaching Trump is the opposite of a crime.
So I'm wondering....when the Senate fails to convict what's next? I forsee the Dem's making high minded passionate arguments for "justifiable assasination". This whole thing reminds me of suffering thru an episode of Survivor Island!
Why would Democrats want to assasinate Trump? What a silly thing to say. His crimes have been brought to light, and we can all.clearly see the fact that Republicans would have supported virtually anyone, from Charles Manson to Mussolini, if that had kept their party in power. Trump has been impeached. He probably won't be indicted, but his misdeeds have had a public airing.
Don't you usually have to have proof of a crime to convict someone?
We've got that. It's the impartial jury that we lack. Republicans wouldn't vote to convict even if he had killed a bunch of nuns.
Just curious, did you listen to the witnesses that they called in the investigation? I mean the actual words and sentences that they used when they answered the questions put to them.
