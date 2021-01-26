WASHINGTON, D.C. - In a statement released to KREM on Monday, Republican 4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse made it clear that he will not resign despite a formal letter penned to him asking for his resignation.
Grant County GOP chairman Mike McKee, Adams County Republican Chair Mike Kline, and Douglas County GOP Chair Lauren Miche were some of those who signed the letter.
The note denounced Newhouse, claiming that he didn’t stick with his party after voting to impeachment former Republican President Donald Trump. Many are casting blame on Trump for inciting a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol three weeks ago which promoted the U.S. House to vote to impeach him.
Dan Newhouse released the following statement to KREM on Monday:
“After days of deliberation and prayer, I made a decision to vote based on my oath to support and defend the Constitution. Many Republicans have agreed with my vote, and many have disagreed. For those who disagree with me on this issue, I hope they will remember my lifelong support for conservative causes and values. I am not resigning. I am a conservative Republican who holds the principles of our Constitution and the priorities of Central Washington above all else, and we have a lot of work to do to keep the Biden Administration accountable.”
Cathy McMorris Rodgers was the only congressional representative from Washington to vote against impeachment.