WASHINGTON, D.C. - Some extra-curricular activity succeeding the President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday is under scrutiny. Situated directly behind the president during his speech, the nation’s commander-in-chief personally handed Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence his speech. After the public address, Pelosi can be seen on camera tearing a physical copy of the speech in half. Pelosi was questioned by the media afterwards and was asked why she tore up the President’s script.
“Because it was a manifesto of mistruths,” Pelosi told one reporter.
Grant County’s congressional representative Dan Newhouse witnessed what Pelosi did and released the following statement at the request of iFIBER ONE News:
"The State of the Union address is an event that is supposed to unify our nation. I attended President Obama's addresses, and while I did not agree with everything he spoke about, I never participated in or witnessed the kinds actions we saw last night. It is unfortunate that my colleagues on the other side of the aisle have let their polarized political leanings and dislike of the President get in the way of our vision for the future of our country. I think Speaker Pelosi's ripping of the speech was disrespectful - not only to President Trump but to all of the American ideals he expressed to Congress and guests who were honored. We have to find a way to heal the political division that plagues Congress and set an example for the American people."
Public discord between Pelosi and Trump has been apparent for months with Pelosi spearheading the impeachment proceedings against Trump. On Wednesday afternoon, the Republican-led Senate acquitted Trump of all articles of impeachment.
iFIBER ONE News reached out to Democratic Congresswoman Kim Schrier for comment but she has yet to return our email and phone call.
(18) comments
What's up? Did we all turn into crybabies? This aint the 3rd grade thicken up your skin. Deleting posts for pete's sake!!
Newhouse doesn’t deserve my respect .
Does he have eyes to see, ears to hear , and yet no sense of right or wrong?
That woman is graceful , elegant, respectful of the law, knowledgeable, and eloquent .
Whereas Trump is a total OAF.
I am sorry that you feel that way. Most generally I consider liberals to be generally wrong, and Ms Pelosi's the lack of common respect for the situation is appalling in my opinion.
Well-chosen word. Is it wrong to show disrespect for things that do not merit our respect?
Well-chosen word. Is it wrong to show disrespect for things that do not merit our respect?
All those people need decorum refreshers. Except Pence, he seems to have it together.
Not at all. Act like a jerk, get treated like a jerk.
An example if you please.
I hope she gets stuck in California homeless shelter!
Tell you what. I could retaliate by deleting all of your posts but I'm a bigger man than that.
Welcome to the discussion.
