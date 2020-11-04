WASHINGTON - Republican Dan Newhouse has been elected to a fourth term in the U.S. House in Washington’s 4th Congressional District.
Newhouse received about 65 percent of the votes following Tuesday’s ballot count, defeating Democratic challenger Douglas E. McKinley. Newhouse leads in all eight counties included in the 4th Congressional District. The counties include Adams, Benton, Douglas, Franklin, Grant, Okanogan, Walla Walla and Yakima.
“…The people of Central Washington have honored me with another two years working on their behalf in our nation’s capital,” Newhouse said Tuesday night. “As we look forward to the next Congress, the number one priority must be keeping our communities safe and healthy in the face of the ongoing pandemic as we work to reopen our economy as quickly as possible. In addition, protecting and advancing hydropower, investing in water shortage, passing long-overdue immigration reform, adequately funding Hanford cleanup, lowering taxes, and cutting wasteful government spending will continue to be my focus.”
Newhouse (R-Sunnyside) has served in the U.S. House since 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.