Shortly after 10 p.m., Grant County Health District officials reported that a Grant County resident tested presumptive positive for coronavirus at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
Presumptive positive cases are persons with at least one respiratory specimen that tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 at a state or local laboratory. Laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases are persons with at least one respiratory specimen that tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 at a CDC laboratory.
Health officials will have more information Thursday morning.
(3) comments
its not i fibers fault. here is how to be ad free and secure. load up mozilla fire fox. its free. has a feaure called gostery. and drop google search engine like a bad habit. go here- startpage.com. make this your home page,- you can also load up duck duck go. add this to favorits bar. my p-c now does not allow ANY adds-ever. pardon the spelling- stinky stew.
The new advertisement schedule used by ifiberone is ridiculous. There are more ads than news now. Some of the ads are absolutely inappropriate and would be considered pornography by many. What a joke. You could email them and complain but it's so poorly run, the contact us link doesn't work. I suppose that's by design though because it's obvious they don't care.
Did you know that ads on websites like ifiber are google targeted ads that promote things from your google search history and past web browsing. Sounds to me that you been looking up some weird stuff and google targeted ads are just showing you what you look up. I personally see ads for restaurants when I am ifiber’s website.
