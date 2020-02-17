QUINCY - Multiple shots were fired at an occupied vehicle during a shooting Sunday night in Quincy.
Police responded about 7:50 p.m. to several reports of shots fired from a vehicle, reportedly following another car, in the area of Third Avenue Southwest. Officers arrived and located several shell casings between Q Street and R Street, as well as additional casings at a second shooting scene on the 600 block of F Street Southwest.
Quincy police were later contacted by the victim who had several bullet holes in his vehicle. He was not injured, according to police.
The victim told police he was heading home when he noticed an older white Chevy pickup truck following him. The occupants in the truck opened fire and sped off.
“The victim told police he had been an active gang member years ago and feels that was the reason he was targeted,” Quincy police stated.
Investigators have obtained surveillance video and continue to investigate. Officers have not been able to locate the white pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Quincy Police Department at 509-762-1160.
(2) comments
Yea and the chief of police in quincy wa just made a article on ifiber news that quincy was safer I call bs but at least all the cops will get to work instead of just sitting around in their cars waiting for school to end or work to be out so they can harrass the Mexican community but then again they are asking for citizens to help solve it like 90 percent of their cases get solved but the community dont trust the QPD so you guys are on youre own quincy would be safer if we did not have crooks to patrol are streets
These bangers are getting smarter; "older white Chevy pickup" in the Columbia basin is like a needle in a haystack. Less conspicuous than some clapped out lowrider, but then again those are like a needle in haystack in the basin anymore.
