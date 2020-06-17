EPHRATA - State legislators Keith Goehnor of Dryden, Mike Steele of Chelan, Judy Warnick of Moses Lake, Alex Ybarra of Quincy and Tom Dent of Moses Lake have the best interest of the small business community in mind according to a nationally-known advocacy group.
NFIB is a national small-business advocacy group that recently recognized the five after they scored ‘100%” based on their small-business voting record. NFIB tracks the key legislative issues identified by its small-business members every session and then tabulates a score for each Washington lawmaker in the state House and state Senate.
The NFIB voting record provides a critically important evaluation of a legislator’s attitude toward small business based on floor votes. More than two dozen state legislators earned a perfect score, voting to protect small businesses on every priority bill before them during the 66th Washington State Legislature (2019-2020).
NFIB says while most elected officials claim to support small businesses, the NFIB voting record gives business owners and other citizens a picture of where their state representatives and state senators stand on critical Main Street issues.
“Main Street was hit by a barrage of damaging bills over the last two years – multiple tax increases, a doubling of L&I penalties, and expanded legal liability to name just a few,” said Patrick Connor, NFIB’s Washington state director. “This onslaught will make it even more challenging for small-business owners to rebuild, re-open, and re-hire as the state’s COVID-19 shutdown slowly comes to an end.”
“No voting record can truly illuminate what goes on behind the scenes in committee deliberations, closed caucuses, or legislative negotiations,” Connor added. “But NFIB’s voting record is an objective measurement of who stands with small business when it matters most.”
NFIB’s scorecard is released every two years.
