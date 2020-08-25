MOSES LAKE - Nine COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday in Grant County, the lowest one-day total since Aug. 4.
Tuesday’s cases are residents of Ephrata, Moses Lake and Quincy, according to the Grant County Health District.
“The good news is we are seeing a decrease in the rate of cases over the last 14 days,” health district officials stated. “There is still quite a ways to go to reach the 75 cases per 14 days for hybrid in-person learning at schools to be recommended or the 25 cases per 14 days for everyone to return to in-person learning and get businesses open at fuller capacity.”
Of the now 2,146 confirmed cases, 19 patients are currently hospitalized and 1,147 previous cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed COVID-19 deaths remain at 13 and there are three additional deaths pending death certificate review, according to the health district.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 171 (+1)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 7
- Mattawa: 382
- Moses Lake: 622 (+7)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 35
- Quincy: 582 (+2)
- Royal City: 176
- Soap Lake: 35
- Warden: 132
- Wilson Creek: 3
Statewide, more than 71,700 cases have been confirmed and at least 1,876 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.

