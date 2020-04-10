MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District on Friday reported nine new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total in the county to 110.
Of the new cases, three were in Quincy, two each in Mattawa and Ephrata and one each in Moses Lake and Soap Lake. There are an estimated 177 cases pending test results, including at least 15 probable cases.
Health district officials say 28 people who previously tested positive for the virus have recovered.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 12
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 0
- Mattawa: 21
- Moses Lake: 19
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 44
- Royal City: 5
- Soap Lake: 3
- Warden: 4
Across north central Washington, Adams County remains at 30 cases, including 26 in Othello, Chelan County is at 41 cases and Douglas County at 13 cases.
Statewide, more than 9,600 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 446 people have died.
