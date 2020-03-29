MOSES LAKE - Nine new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Sunday in Grant County, including the first positive test in Warden.
The nine new cases include residents in Ephrata, Moses Lake, Mattawa, Quincy, Royal City and Warden. Quincy is now up to 32 confirmed cases, while Grant County as a whole has 59 cases, according to the Grant County Health District
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 5
- Grand Coulee: 0
- Mattawa: 9
- Moses Lake: 9
- Quincy: 32
- Royal City: 2
- Soap Lake: 1
- Warden: 1
Of the 59 confirmed cases, six patients are currently hospitalized. The estimated number of pending test results is at 192. A total of 387 people have tested negative for the virus.
“We have contacted over a thousand people during our investigations so far,” health district officials stated. “This includes people who were either identified as close contacts to confirmed cases, people who were tested for COVID-19 and those who tested positive. Many of our cases have been linked to others, but many of them have not been linked, which means we don’t know how or where they were infected. This is why we are asking people to please do whatever you would do if you knew someone with COVID-19 was in the public places you are, because it is out there. Stay home and only send one person out for essential items, use a face cover when in public and wash hands immediately when you return. Only together can we flatten the curve.”
Confirmed cases across the state were not updated by the state Department of Health on Sunday. As of Saturday, there are more than 4,300 confirmed cases statewide, resulting in at least 189 deaths.
(5) comments
Didn’t you hear! Mexican President told its residents not to worry about the Coronavírus. Which must mean Mexicans are immune. Quincy has reached it maximum number of positive cases. Seeing as there only 32 white people that live in Quincy. Haha. Ok bad joke. Coronavirus is not prejudice it gets along with all nationalities. The worse is yet to come and in the end ( if any ) Mexico will sadly lose more people than any than any other country. I pray I’m wrong!!!!! If everyone needs to practice social distancing or We will continue to lose those who are the reason we live in such a great country. Least we could do for them is to stay home for a few weeks.
Its festered up -badly. If i go to wenatchee, Baird springs road is looking good. Oh. lets all call washington-- "KING COUNTY " huh??
If you live in Quincy wash your hands and stay in your house. You morons are making Grant county look as bad as it actually is.
That's truly funny to me!
It's time to quarantine Quincy.
