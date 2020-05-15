OLYMPIA - On Friday, Washington State’s Secretary of Health John Wiesman approved the variance application for Whitman County to move into Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan, bringing the total to nine counties. At this time, counties with a population less than 75,000 and have not had new cases of COVID-19 in the last three weeks are eligible, a threshold that leaves local county commissioners frustrated.
Despite being unable to apply for Phase 2 advancement, Chelan, Douglas, and Grant counties continue to formally ask the state that they allowed to move into the next phase. Grant County Commissioner Tom Taylor says the state has been stonewalling his office as he and his colleagues seek answers on a timeline for a full reopening of commerce. Douglas and Chelan counties were reportedly denied advancement into a “Phase 1.5” plan.
Under Phase 2, the following industries are allowed to reopen:
- Dine-in restaurants and taverns
- In-store retail
- Professional services
- Personal services (Services (including cosmetologists, Hair stylists, barbers, estheticians, master estheticians, manicurists, nail salon workers, electrologists, permanent makeup artists, tattoo artists, cosmetology schools and esthetics schools)
- Additional manufacturing operations
The variance requests are reviewed by the secretary of health, who can approve the plans as submitted, approve with modifications or deny the application. If circumstances change within the jurisdiction, the variance can be revoked.
Gov. Inslee and his administration have been considering moving the entire state into Phase 2 on June 1, but says there’s no guarantee that it will happen.
Despite a recent outbreak at the Twin City Food processing facility, Kittitas County’s variance application remains under review. After widespread testing, 34 positive cases were confirmed at the Ellensburg plant.
There is no valid reason to continue the closures in rural counties. Gov Inslee invoked these “emergency” powers to slow the spread in order to avoid overwhelming the healthcare system. That did no happen so I feel the justification for the closures is over. There is NO EMERGENCY. There is still a serious virus and people need to continue precautions but you could spread it just as easily in an essential business as in a so called “inessential” one.
How will poor folk - me get used parts to keep my rigs on the road. There are top shelf junk yards all over that are throwing in the towel. sad and unfair for the owners & buyers.
I'm in dire need of a haircut but Inslee doesn't look like he needs one. Wonder where he is getting haircuts. I think they could open the barber shops and solons and have them operate by appointment only limiting their waiting rooms to 1 or 2 patrons only. Others could wait outside in their cars. The shop owners may have to permanently shut down if they can't get back to work quickly.
This is not about a virus.
Yes, it is.
