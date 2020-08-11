SAN FRANCISCO - The Pac-12 CEO Group voted unanimously on Tuesday to postpone football and all sports through the end of the year.
The decision was made after consultation with athletic directors and the Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee, who expressed concern with moving forward with contact practice amid high rates of COVID-19.
The Pac-12 also announced if conditions improve, it would consider a return of traditional fall sports in the spring.
“Today, the Pac-12 Conference announced that all fall sports will be postponed,” said Washington State University President Kirk Schulz. “This decision was not what any of us wanted or planned, but it is the right call. Protecting the health and safety of all of our students is our top priority. I commend Commissioner Larry Scott for his leadership during these challenging times and look forward to resuming athletic competition when it’s safe to do so.”
“While WSU supports the Pac-12 decision, there is a profound sadness and disappointment for our fall sports student-athletes, coaches and staff,” said WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun. “They gave extraordinary effort to create an environment committed to health, safety and well-being since their voluntary return in June. The commitment, patience and hard work they have shown should be commended. This year continues to be a winding road with unforeseen twists and turns. Regardless, as a WSU Athletics Family, we will continue to serve, support and prioritize our student-athletes in all we do.”
Student-athletes impacted by the postponed seasons will have their scholarships guaranteed. The Pac-12 is also encouraging the NCAA grant students who opt out of competition this year have an additional year of eligibility.
“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports has been our number one priority since the start of the current crisis,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott stated. “Our student-athletes, fans, staff and all those who love college sports would like to have seen the season played this calendar year as originally planned, and we know how disappointing this is.”
(1) comment
i said I would cry if no football.....here come the tears.....NFL maybe
