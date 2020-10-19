WARDEN - A pilot escaped injuries in a plane crash on Sunday near Warden.
Grant Cox was flying a 1989 Christen Industries model A-1 when he struck a power line while attempting to land at about 2 p.m. near Road 2 Southeast and Road P Southeast, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
The plane landed upside down in a field.
Cox, the lone occupant in the plane, was not injured.
