MOSES LAKE - No injuries were reported in a Saturday morning drive-by shooting in Moses Lake.
Shots were fired about 10 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Wapato Drive. Police did not indicate if any vehicles or homes were damaged by the gunfire.
Capt. Dave Sands says officers have identified two suspects, who are currently being sought by detectives. The names of the suspects have not been released.
Police say Saturday’s shooting does not appear to be related to the shooting Friday night, although investigators have not ruled it out.
Moses Lake police continue to investigate the Friday night shooting on West Broadway Avenue that left three teenagers injured. The victims’ ages range from 14 to 18-years-old, according to police. The victims were driving in the 1600 block of West Broadway about 9 p.m. when another vehicle pulled up. At least one suspect fired multiple shots at the victims’ vehicle.
Two male victims were treated at Samaritan Hospital. The third female victim was airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information on either of the shootings is asked to contact Moses Lake police at 509-762-1160.
