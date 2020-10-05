EPHRATA - Roofing material was spread across state Route 282 near Ephrata after a truck overturned Friday afternoon.
Levi D. Turcotte, a 55-year-old Soap Lake man, was driving west on SR 282 when he reportedly drove off the highway to the right and overcorrected, causing the truck to roll onto the driver’s side, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The truck came to rest on the westbound guardrail as the truck’s load was spilled onto the highway, blocking both lanes, according to the state patrol. State Route 282 was closed for more than two hours.
Turcotte was not injured in the wreck. The state patrol cited him for wheels off the roadway and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
(3) comments
"third-degree driving with a suspended license". Well that kind of sums it up. He shouldnt have been driving
How come two years ago when the Police Chief of Soap Lake drove off the highway and hit a legally parked car. Totaled both the city truck and and the citizens vehicle
WHY WAS HE NOT CITED??
THE STATE PATROL WAS DERILECT IN THEIR DUTY! WHY WAS THE
CHIEF GIVEN PREFERDENIAL TREATMENT??
Soap Lake PD cost the tax payers to much money in operating cost.
[batman]
Well, at least he didn't get hurt.
