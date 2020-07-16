EAST WENATCHEE - East Wenatchee’s Fred Meyer store along with all other Kroger-owned retailers won’t allow you access inside if you’re aren’t masked up.
Kroger made the announcement on its Twitter page on Wednesday. The mask requirement will take effect on July 22.
A Fred Meyer associate told iFIBER ONE News that the East Wenatchee location will try to provide masks if you don’t have one, but if you refuse to wear one, they won’t let you in.
Kroger says the requirement is in reaction to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases nationwide.
