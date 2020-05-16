MOSES LAKE - Grant County has not had a new confirmed case of COVID-19 in now four days as the total confirmed cases remains at 188.
Since Sunday, just three new confirmed cases have been reported in Grant County.
An estimated 107 cases are pending test results, with at least 36 probable cases. Of the 188 confirmed cases, four patients remain hospitalized and 92 are listed as recovered, according to the Grant County Health District.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 16
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 2
- Mattawa: 43
- Moses Lake: 36
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 70
- Royal City: 12
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 4
Across the state, more than 18,200 people, up more than 300 since Friday, have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 1,000 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
(3) comments
I guess iFiber missed the note on the Dollar Tree's door in Ephrata yesterday that said, "Closed Til Further Notice," and the conversation on their Facebook page, where one if their employees claims to have been noted as a confirmed case. So, where are you getting your information? Someone is lacking somewhere
Will not 4 days in a row just right now my husband got an email from the top bosses at lamb Weston that another member tested positive the 13th so this article is not accurate. So 2 people this week from lamb Weston in Quincy that never got reported here.
Can you guys tell us if new people are being tested. I know that just this week someone at lamb Weston in Quincy tested positive yet that wasn't reported here and they wont even tell my husband who it is and he works their.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.