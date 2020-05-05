MOSES LAKE - For the second straight day, there were no new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Grant County, with the total cases sitting at 182.
An estimated 92 cases care pending test results, with at least 35 probable cases, according to the Grant County Health District. Of the 182 confirmed cases, nine patients remain hospitalized and 71 are listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 16
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 1
- Mattawa: 42
- Moses Lake: 34
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 68
- Royal City: 12
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 4
Tuesday also marked the beginning of “Phase 1” of Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to reopen the state. Phase 1 includes allowing outdoor recreation such as hunting, fishing, golf, boating and hiking with more than 100 state parks, trails and recreational areas back open, and allowing for some businesses to reopen including landscaping, car sales, retail curbside pickup, car washes and pet walkers.
The Grant County Health District has also finalized “COVID-19 Smart” guidance for businesses already operating or reopening soon, and provided an update for guidance for farmworkers and farmer worker housing. Both documents are available at http://granthealth.org/resources-for-covid-19/.
Statewide, more than 15,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 862 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
