MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District says no new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, making it the third straight day with no new cases.
The total number of cases in the county sits at 188. Four patients, up one from Thursday, are currently hospitalized and 92 are now listed as recovered, according to the Grant County Health District.
An estimated 108 cases are pending test results with at least 36 probable cases.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 16
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 2
- Mattawa: 43
- Moses Lake: 36
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 70
- Royal City: 12
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 4
Statewide, more than 17,900 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 992 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
