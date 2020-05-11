MOSES LAKE - After just one new confirmed case of COVID-19 over the weekend, the Grant County Health District reported no new cases on Monday.
The number of confirmed cases in Grant County is currently at 186. An estimated 96 cases are pending test results, with at least 34 probable cases.
Of the 186 confirmed cases, three patients remain hospitalized and 76 are listed as recovered, according to the health district.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 16
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 2
- Mattawa: 43
- Moses Lake: 36
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 68
- Royal City: 12
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 4
Across the state, more than 17,100 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 945 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
