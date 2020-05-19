MOSES LAKE - After four confirmed cases on Monday, there were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday in Grant County.
The total number of confirmed cases in the county remains at 192, according to the Grant County Health District.
An estimated 112 caes are pending test results, with at least 35 probable cases. Of the 192 confirmed cases, two patients remain hospitalized and 92 are listed as recovered.
The rate of positive tests in Grant County continues to decrease. As of Monday, the rate of positive tests was at 7.69 percent, compared to 9.35 percent on May 1.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 16
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 2
- Mattawa: 46
- Moses Lake: 36
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 71
- Royal City: 12
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 4
“GCHD strongly recommends wearing a face covering such as a fabric mask whenever you are out in public and cannot stay 6 feet away from those around you,” health district officials stated. “This includes the grocery store and work.” Your mask helps protect others and their mask helps protect you.
Across the state, more than 18,600 people have tested positive for the virus and at least 1,002 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
