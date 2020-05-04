MOSES LAKE - Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grant County remains at 182 after no new cases were reported on Monday.
Monday marks the third day since April 24 that no new cases were reported, according to the Grant County Health District.
An estimated 69 cases are pending test results, with at least 34 probable cases. Of the 182 confirmed cases, nine patients remain hospitalized and 71 are listed as recovered, according to the health district.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 16
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 1
- Mattawa: 42
- Moses Lake: 34
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 68
- Royal City: 12
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 4
Across the state, more than 15,400 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 841 people have died, according to the state Department of Health. A total of 216,320 people have been tested, with about 7.1 percent of the tests coming back positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.