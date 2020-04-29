MOSES LAKE — For the second time this week, no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Grant County as the total number of cases remains at 161 as of Wednesday evening.
“Even though the number of cases of COVID-19 have declined, it is still important to protect those around you when you leave home,” Grant County Health District officials stated. “Save medical grade masks for healthcare workers, but wearing a fabric mask can help protect those around you. Practicing physical distancing by staying 6 feet away from others and wearing a mask can help continue to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Grant County.”
There are an estimated 152 cases pending test results, with at least 35 probable cases. Of the 161 confirmed cases, nine remain hospitalized and 60 are listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 14
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 1
- Mattawa: 38
- Moses Lake: 33
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 54
- Royal City: 12
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 4
Statewide, more than 14,000 people have tested positive for the virus and at least 801 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
