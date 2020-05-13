MOSES LAKE - There were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday in Grant County, leaving the total number of confirmed cases at 188.
Since May 1, 21 cases have been confirmed in Grant County, with 16 of the cases in the Quincy area, according to the Grant County Health District.
An estimated 104 cases are pending test results, with at least 35 probable cases. Of the 188 confirmed cases, three patients remain hospitalized and 76 are listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 16
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 2
- Mattawa: 43
- Moses Lake: 36
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 70
- Royal City: 12
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 4
Across the state, more than 17,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 975 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
(1) comment
OMG.. 21 cases in 2 weeks?? Say it ain't so..
Good thing we are all suppose to be hiding in our caves.. I wonder what will happen next cold and flu season.. It's going to be full body burkha for all of us made from recycled plastic with oxygen tanks ...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.