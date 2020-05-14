MOSES LAKE - For the second straight day, no new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Grant County.
As of Thursday, the total confirmed cases count in the county remains at 188, according to the Grant County Health District. Since Sunday, just three new cases have been confirmed in Grant County.
An estimated 108 cases are pending test results, with at least 36 probable cases. Of the 188 confirmed cases, three patients are currently hospitalized and 76 are listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 16
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 2
- Mattawa: 43
- Moses Lake: 36
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 70
- Royal City: 12
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 4
Across the state, more than 17,700 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 983 people have died, according to the state Department of Health. A total of 267,931 people have been tested, with about 6.6 percent of the tests coming back positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.