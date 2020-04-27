Moses Lake - There were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday in Grant County, with the total number of cases sitting at 158.
An estimated 111 cases are pending test results, with at least 29 probable cases. Of the 158 confirmed cases, eight patients remain hospitalized and 60 are listed as recovered, according to the Grant County Health District.
Since the health district began investigating COVID-19, there have been more than 1,400 negative tests in Grant County. The rate of positive tests is currently at 9.7 percent, above the state average of about 7.6 percent.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 14
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 0
- Mattawa: 38
- Moses Lake: 32
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 53
- Royal City: 12
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 4
In Adams County, after several days of no new cases, there were four new confirmed cases on Monday, including three in Othello and one in Lind. So far, 48 cases have been confirmed in Adams County, with 43 of those in the Othello area.
Statewide, more than 13,600 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 765 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
