EPHRATA - The Splash Zone water park in Ephrata will remain closed this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City officials made the announcement Thursday morning.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created a very challenging time for everyone, and the near future looks uncertain as we continue to work through the state’s proposed ‘Phase’ stages,” Ephrata Parks and Recreation Director Traci Bennett stated.
Bennett said it takes weeks of preparation to get the Splash Zone open, with safety and cleanliness the city’s highest priorities.
“For these reasons and due to the mandatory stay at home order and the proper social distancing directive; we have made the very difficult decision to not operate Splash Zone this year,” Bennett added. “This was not an easy decision to make and much thought and discussion was involved.”
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is planning to offer alternative programs and activities for residents.
(2) comments
well- i guess the rug rats will just have to soak in moms bath tub huh? Or go to the river.
Will the bad news ever end?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.