QUINCY - A Quincy resident upset with the censorship seen in America is flying an American flag upside down on his personal property, and he isn’t the only one.
On Wednesday, iFIBER ONE News stopped by the home of a man who doesn’t affiliate himself with any particular political party. The Quincy resident requested that his identity remain undisclosed for privacy purposes, but was quite vocal about why he flipped his star-spangled banner.
“I turned my flag upside down when Amazon censored Parler, and when the (former) president (Donald Trump) was censored on social media,” he told iFIBER ONE News.
According to Business Insider, Apple removed Parler from its platform in the wake of the deadly Capitol siege after it found the network did not adequately police content that promotes violence. Google and Amazon also both removed Parler from their platforms.
Parler is a microblogging and social networking application.
The local man compared the censorship in America to the censorship seen in Nazi Germany.
“This has nothing to do with Donald Trump or Joe Biden, it has everything to do with our rights and freedoms being taken away,” he went on to say.
He says he’s a little worried about the backlash from the display, but feels important that he show his disdain in that fashion.
“I will leave that flag upside down until Parler and free speech is restored; until that happens, it will fly upside down. If it gets ragged, I’ll get a new one and will fly it upside down,” he said.
According to the United States Flag Code, "The flag should never be displayed with the union down, except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property."
Earlier this week, iFIBER ONE News spotted a flipped American flag hanging from irrigation equipment down the road from our interviewee’s home. The person we interviewed does not own the property that the irrigation equipment sits on and did not know that it was there.