WENATCHEE - All events and programs have been canceled for libraries in the North Central Regional Library (NCRL) system, effective through April 5.
“This is an unprecedented time in our state,” NCRL executive Director Barbara Walters stated. “As we all continue to feel the effects that the growing COVID-19 outbreak is causing, we’re making the difficult but important decisions about the way we operate public libraries in your communities. We continue to follow all recommendations from our local health districts, who have recently urged everyone in NCW to restrict public gatherings and promote social distancing immediately.”
Libraries will continue to operate under normal business hours, but all events and programs are canceled; meetings rooms are not available for community use; computers and seating may be reconfigured or limited; and Bookmobile service and other outreach services are canceled.
“To ensure everyone’s safety, we are regularly cleaning and disinfecting our spaces, providing hand sanitizer for use by staff and the public, and removing all toys and difficult to disinfect items from our children’s areas,” Walters added.
Libraries included in the NCRL system:
- Brewster Public Library
- Bridgeport Public Library
- Cashmere Public Library
- Chelan Public Library
- Coulee City Public Library
- Curlew Public Library
- East Wenatchee Public Library
- Entiat Public Library
- Ephrata Public Library
- George Public Library
- Grand Coulee Public Library
- Leavenworth Public Library
- Manson Public Library
- Mattawa Public Library
- Moses Lake Public Library
- Okanogan Public Library
- Omak Public Library
- Oroville Public Library
- Pateros Public Library
- Peshastin Public Library
- Quincy Public Library
- Republic Public Library
- Royal City Public Library
- Soap Lake Public Library
- Tonasket Public Library
- Twisp Public Library
- Warden Public Library
- Waterville Public Library
- Wenatchee Public Library
- Winthrop Public Library
