EPHRATA - Effective Monday, North Central Regional Library is closing all of its branch libraries in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties.
“Closing our libraries has been a very difficult decision for us to make as an organization, but we do so under the guidance of local health districts' as well as guidance from the Governor’s Office,” NCRL Executive Director Barbara Walters said. “It just feels like it goes against everything we believe in as an organization but we know that we have to put our staff’s health and the community’s health and wellbeing first and foremost.”
The library closures will remain in effect until at least April 24, coinciding with the statewide school closures.
During the closures, all book due dates have been extended until April 24. The Mail Order library will continue to mail materials and library card holders can request items be mailed to their residence. Online resources, including ebooks, audiobooks, video streaming, magazines, newspapers and more are available online.
NCRL is making plans for library staff to continue to work and be paid during the closure period, and is exploring ways to provide limited services.
For more information, visit http://www.ncrl.org/
