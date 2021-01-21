WENATCHEE - Libraries across the state will again be required to close for in-person visits under the state’s new Healthy Washington COVID-19 plan.
NCW Libraries closed all 30 branches Wednesday afternoon in accordance with the state guidelines.
Earlier Wednesday, the state issued updated guidelines for public libraries, allowing for curbs and mail order service but prohibiting in-person library service in Phase 1 of the state’s plan. Regions must be in Phase 2 for libraries to open. Currently, all eight regions in the state remain in Phase 1.
“Keeping our communities safe and health is vitally important,” stated NCW Libraries executive director Barbara Walters. “While I am disappointed at this closure, I am thankful that we can condition to serve our communities by expanding our curbside hours, providing continued access to wireless internet, and continuing our virtual programs and services.”
NCW Libraries in the spring expanded online resources, allowing more checkouts of digital materials including eBooks and movies and began offering a wide range of virtual services for all age groups including bilingual story times, author talks, reading programs and more.
For more information on currently-offered library programs, visit www.ncwlibraries.org