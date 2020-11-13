MOSES LAKE - On Friday, Grant County's Health District (GCHD) reported 68 new cases, the most seen in a 24-hour period in quite some time.
"The situation on COVID-19 transmission locally, statewide, and nationwide is not good. This virus is spreading quickly, with hospitalizations and deaths rising along with daily cases," GCHD stated on its Facebook page.
As a result, Grant County is asking its residents to stay at home and only celebrate with those you live with.
"We know this will be hard. It's hard for us too. We miss spending time with family and friends, but this year is not a "normal" year. We are hoping that by skipping the big gatherings this year, we'll prevent infections and be able to have them next year."
On Thursday, the Chelan-Douglas Health District reported 92 new cases in a 24-hour period and 578 new cases in 14 days.
On Friday, Adams County reported 24 new coronavirus cases.
dont be a karen just wear the dang mask..smh
This is a virus, you can protect yourself by washing your hands, keeping your fingers off your face, keep your distance from people outside your household when in public, wear a mask if you are sick or think you might be, make sure you sanitize everything that comes into your house including yourself, your phone, your car keys, your mail, etc. every time. Teach your family members these things just like my parents taught me when I was a kid during flu season, and I taught my kids. For Pete's sake we are supposed to be responsible adults.
But because so many of us are not responsible adults, we must all wear masks when in close proximity to people who we don't live with.
I see people still don't believe in Coronavirus hopefully you will get it and die then no one will have to worry about your idea that it's about the government telling you what to do. It will make it easier to control once the maskless believers that it's a right not to wear a mask and staying 6 feet apart. I have never seen so much ignorance in so many people that aren't worried about other people so the world would be better without you idiots!
What is wrong with the government telling you to wear a mask? The goverment tells you to wear clothes in public.
Get a life Speakingup Karen. I don't need you or the gov't keeping me safe. We've all made it a long time without masks. I respect your choice to wear one as much as you respect mine not to. If you're scared - you stay home. My freedom does not end where your fear begins. #LiveFree #LiveYourLife
I don't respect your right not to wear one because no such right exists. You have no right to endanger other people. Your freedom ends where my safety begins.
Makes sense on your post. Your brain is not working right. You are a perfect example of a Karen, thinking you are better than everyone and this pandemic. And NO we have not made it a long time without mask. You maskless wearers have prolonged this pandemic to the point of it having irreversible side effects on our economy, our children’s education and the lives of others. Think outside of your self and put a mask on. Don’t be scared to go out, just follow basic guidelines. That is if your brain can wrap around the idea of not thinking you are so privileged that you are above basic guidelines. Guess the government will have to tell people like you what to do and make it a fine if you don’t wear a mask so we can get out of the pandemic. Go to social medial Facebook now and rant where you can spread misinformation and be accepted by other privileged Karen’s like yourself.
Oh and I don’t respect your choice.
Good luck community. Guess what, companies not taking this serious as our community is not either. Known COVID cases that people have been in direct contact with are not being tested. People still not wearing mask at work and when out in public. Neighbors having church functions at home with many people over. The only way that most in community will understand is when they contract virus. Even then as seen in work place that some people do not care. It is not in many belief to do what’s right for others. Individualist have taken the virus and spread while leaders sit idle wondering what to do.
Hey health district. We need quick testing ASAP, we need to have testing available during week for free and quick turnarounds. Impossible to contact trace as by the time we know of COVID positive others have already been around and spread (get those quick test available for everyone).
Not rocket science.
Oh yea, wear your damn mask people, wth is wrong with you. Do you think you are cool, you look like a damn fool walking with noses hanging out and having mask not on your face, what a disgrace.
Have a great COVID thanksgiving. Cant wait to see the numbers after these individualist go to friends and family to catch and spread COVID.
"Speakingup" is a Karen. Always worried so much about what others do, and wants to CONTROL CONTROL CONTROL. If they aren't in charge, or people aren't doing exactly what they want them to, they whine. We've seen this playbook, and we understand your needs.
You sound like a fool wanting to control everything and everybody. You are so controlling you think you can control a virus. I'm astonished that you haven't stopped the common cold, influenza, and chicken pox yet. Why haven't you solved world hunger, created world peace, or solved Global Warming yet? I mean, it's not rocket science, right? If people just shut up and listened to you and you alone, you can control your way out of every bad thing that happens in life.
Unlike you, I hope you don't catch COVID. But if you do, understand there is less than a 1% chance of mortality... and if you are under the age of 60 and have no serious medical issues that number is nearly zero. If you don't like your odds, stay in your home until you get vaccinated in a few months. Zero chance of you catching anything if you aren't around anybody else.
Yeah. You try to make that Karen thing happen. A Karen is a self-entitled person who cares only about their own needs. Kind of like...well...you. All this because you don't feel like wearing a mask, Karen?
I guess the government will have to control you. It is not ok for you to not wear a mask. Have you not paid attention the last 10 months. Basic stuff, but I guess it makes sense that you live in Ephrata as a privileged Karen boy that thinks that wearing a mask and social distancing is called controlling. So sad that we have people like you that still are not educated on the pandemic. Good luck on your fight to not be controlled on wearing your mask.
