WENATCHEE - If you’re spending time in the mountains this weekend, tread carefully.
Experts at the Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC) are alerting the public about dangerous avalanche conditions in the Cascade mountains near Wenatchee. In fact, NWAC officials described the conditions as “very dangerous.” Experts add that a potent storm delivered a rapid load of heavy snow and rain. NWAC officials say the avalanches that could be triggered are big enough to kill you.
Observers reported a cycle of large, natural avalanches resulting from heavy precipitation Thursday night into Friday. The Holden Mine reported avalanches that could easily bury or kill a person (up to size D2.5). The avalanche activity and snowfall were more significant in the western half of the zone and closer to the Cascade Crest. Storm totals so far: 10 inches snow with 2.1 inches water equivalent at Sasse Ridge Snotel by Friday AM, 32.5 inches in less than 24 hours at Holden Village (2nd highest on record since 1962) by Friday AM, 47 inches of snow with 5.2 inches water equivalent at Trinity Mtn. Snotel as of 5 p.m. Friday, and 4 inches at Mission Ridge.
Researchers are also asking outdoor enthusiasts to avoid avalanche terrain above tree line and be cautious in the runout or track of avalanche paths at all elevations. In addition, scientists ask that you avoid all slopes 35 degrees and steeper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.