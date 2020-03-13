MOSES LAKE - All spring sports in the Northwest Athletic Conference, which includes Big Bend and Wenatchee Valley, have been suspended until mid-April.
NWAC Executive Director Marco Azurdia made the announcement on Friday as the conference continues to monitor the spread and increased number of COVID-19 cases throughout the country.
“After having many discussions with collegiate conference leaders, state leaders, and the NWAC Executive Board, we are following CDC guidelines,” Azurdia stated.
Effective immediately, all spring sports have been suspended until April 13. That time frame gives the conference time to work on a plan if spring sports resume on a modified scheduled, Azurdia added.
It’ll be up to each college to determine if practices will continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.