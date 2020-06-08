MOSES LAKE - Located across the street from the Moses Lake Safeway, the Oasis Auto Spa is up for sale.
The touchless car wash was constructed in 2007 and opened for business in 2008.
Real Estate Agent Blake Rollins of Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Ranch & Home says the property is for sale because the owner is retiring.
The property has a listing price of $1,575,000.
(3) comments
The few times I've used this car wash it was in need of some TLC, so I quit using it.
Blake Rollins must advertise a lot with iFiber for this to be “news.” Good luck with the sale considering another two car washes are due to open this year.
This car wash seems to be a self-service wash, so I wonder why the owner is choosing to get out now. Could it be because the numbers for the last few years make it look highly profitable? There's been little competition. With the recently opened high-tech Splash car wash on Stratford, I suspect business volume at this wash has dropped, and now there's yet another car wash that's advertised "coming soon" by Walmart...which may prove to reduce revenue well below what it has been? Who knows... but these are all questions to be considered and answered before spending that kind of money, especially when hoping for a profitable return.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.