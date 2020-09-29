OLYMPIA - In recognition of World Mental Health Day, Washington State Parks is offering a free day at state parks on Saturday, Oct. 10.
The free day is the 10th of 12 free days in 2020, when visitors do not need a Discover Pass for day-use visits by vehicle.
“Washington State Parks chose World Mental Health Day to acknowledge the deepening mental health crisis across the northwest, nation and world, which has been exacerbated by a global pandemic, civil unrest and, most recently, wildfires,” state officials said.
The remaining 2020 State Parks free days are:
- Wednesday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day
- Friday, Nov. 27 — Autumn free day
The free days are in keeping with legislation that created the Discover Pass. The pass costs $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day permit and is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources. The Discover Pass legislation provided that State Parks could designate up to 12 “free days” when the pass would not be required to visit state parks.
For more information, visit www.discoverpass.wa.gov.
(2) comments
Well isn't that the best ever, the state letting it's citizens use parks that tax payers dropped $197.0 million dollars into so a 10 dollar fee could be waived for just a day.
How exciting! We can use the peoples land for free.
