MARLIN - An Odessa woman was killed in a collision when her car was struck by a semi-truck during Tuesday afternoon’s dust storm.
Kelly Korpinen, 71, was driving a 2020 Jeep Cherokee north on Road W Northeast, about eight miles from the town Ruff, when she approached brown-out conditions caused by the dust storm, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Korpinen had stopped her SUV in the northbound lane when it was struck from behind by a 1997 Peterbilt water truck.
Korpinen died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Her body is in the care of the Grant County Coroner’s Office.
The semi-truck driver, 27-year-old Marlin resident Randy Gross, was not hurt.
Deputies say both drivers were wearing seat belts.
The sheriff’s office Motor Traffic Unit continues to investigate the wreck.
Conspiracy Theories, It was really the wifes husband who threw dirt on her windshield during a domestic dispute. Ask Badmofo about it. (dumb ass)
