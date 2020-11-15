SOAP LAKE - Grant County Fire District 6 Firefighter Daniel Baergen is being hailed as a ‘hero’ after saving a motorist from a potentially fatal situation on Sunday near Soap Lake.
A post by Grant County Fire District 6 reports that Baergen and his wife were driving home to the Hartline area from Ephrata on Sunday when he noticed a person waving their arms along Lake Lenore.
Upon seeing smoke coming from the cliff edge off SR 17, Dan saw a vehicle on its top with flames flaring out from the vehicle’s undercarriage.
Baergen’s wife says her husband bolted for the car and used a rock to break the window, pulling the trapped driver from the burning wreckage.
The motorist was ok and sustained only scratches and cuts.
(7) comments
Nice job firefighters. What was the motorist doing to roll upside down and rip two wheels off?
Good job, Daniel.
First responder! Well done sir!!
It is so nice to hear things like this than all the negitive things we hear about all the time.....
Bravo! Well done! Thanks to all our volunteer firemen!
Thank you to all of our firefighters and first responders!! Everyone of you! I sincerely hope I will join your prestigious ranks in the Class of 2021!
Such a selfless, courageous act!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.