SOAP LAKE - Fire officials say the cause of Monday night’s house fire in Soap Lake is “undetermined,” but the circumstances leading up to the start of the fire sound suspicious, according to eyewitnesses.
Grant County Fire District 7 Chief Kirk Sheppard says the department received a call about a fire at a home near the corner of Franklin Street and Ephrata Avenue at 7:45 p.m.
Eye witnesses told the fire department that the blaze started in a “mud room” in the back of the home. Witnesses also say they saw a Hispanic male and female leave the property just before the fire was noticed.
Firefighters say the blaze quickly spread to the kitchen area and attic before consuming the entire house.
Sheppard says a fire had gutted the once occupied home on June 22, making for a more difficult approach due to lake of drywall and sheetrock. Sheppard says it took nearly three hours to extinguish the fire.
Sheppard also told iFIBER ONE News that the property had attracted squatters since the June 22 blaze. Sheppard told our staff that the cause of the fire is undetermined but the property did not have any electricity nor did it have water. The couple seen leaving the home are still at-large.
No other neighboring properties burned and no one was hurt.
