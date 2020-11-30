CONNELL - A Seattle Times article published on Monday states that an official report released by the Department of Corrections Ombuds suggests the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell was “ineffective” in its response to the COVID-19 outbreak within its prison walls earlier this year.
According to the article, the outbreak sickened 277 prisoners and 73 staff through the spring and summer months; included in those figures were the death of two inmates.
Based on its finding in the Department of Corrections Ombuds report, the Seattle Times wrote that corrections officials were “slow, confused and ineffective in their response.”
According to the report, guards were not required to wear masks and symptomatic prisoners were allowed to remain in close contact with other inmates.
The Seattle Times reported that a DOC spokesperson responded to the findings. The DOC official stated that, overall, Washington’s corrections system has largely avoided outbreaks. According to the Marshall Project, Washington has one of the lowest rates of infections per 100,000 prisoners.
More testimony indicated that prison guards reportedly refused to wear face masks, despite a mandate that was handed down by the DOC.
Coyote Ridge employees also reportedly blamed the state for “short-sighted management and bad leadership,” the Seattle Time wrote.
Prison staff stated that the state was “too slow with mandating that everyone wear” face coverings. The report also indicated that prison staffers would carpool to work maskless.
Corrections officials say staff likely “introduced the coronavirus into the prison.” Seattle Times says the Ombuds’ account also states Coyote Ridge was “slow” to quarantine inmates who were exposed to the virus. Investigators state that three says went by before prison administrators decided to quarantine a ward after the first inmate patient’s test results came back positive; a month reportedly passed before all medium-security inmates were placed on full lockdown.
Investigators also detailed the lack of involvement by the prison’s medical director and nurse.
Coyote Ridge is a minimum and medium-security prison holding up to 2,468 inmates, all of whom are men. One-fifth of the beds are dedicated to elderly inmates and those who require assisted living.
D.O.C goes thru Directors like I go through underwear... The biggest organization in the state that has the least oversight and accountability ..It’s like they don’t care and they don’t cause you’re just another number and slave labor at the f prison industries...That’s what the times should be looking into
